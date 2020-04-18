UK doctors say they still face shortage of protective equipment

(CNN) Many UK doctors still do not have adequate protective equipment for treating coronavirus patients, a major survey of British medics has revealed.

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced its findings Saturday after surveying more than 6,000 doctors across the UK.

The results from its survey showed there is a lack of gowns and eye protection in particular, despite the UK government's repeated promises that supply issues are being addressed.

Although there has been a slight improvement from its last survey, published on April 7, the BMA urged to government to do more to provide personal protective equipment.

Dr.Chaand Nagpaul, the BMA's council chair, said: "Two months into the Covid-19 crisis in Britain, we shouldn't still be hearing that doctors feel unprotected when they go to work," he added.

Read More