Spain's coronavirus death toll rises to over 20,000

(CNN) The Spanish Ministry of Health confirmed Saturday that more than 20,000 people have now died from coronavirus in the country.

Only the US and Italy have recorded more deaths from Covid-19 than Spain.

The nation's official death toll currently stands at 20,043, a rise of 565 from the number recorded Friday.

The percentage increase of 2.9% is in line with the daily results of the past week.

However, Spanish authorities have said they are bringing in a new system for reporting cases and are also increasing testing, which may mean that the data fluctuates.

Read More