Two escaped Wisconsin inmates captured at nonprofit, authorities say

(CNN) A pair of prison inmates who escaped Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin were arrested Friday after turning up at a nonprofit that feeds the homeless, police said.

James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46, were taken into custody after arriving at the Rockford, Illinois, nonprofit some 90 miles south from where they escaped. Rockford police said via Twitter that the men were recognized from their wanted photos.

The inmates had been on the run since Thursday, according to the Portage, Wisconsin, police and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office

"This morning two men showed up at our door shivering, frozen, wearing prison issue sweats and thermal shirts," the nonprofit, Miss Carly's, wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "They had emergency blankets stuffed under their clothing. They looked just like the kind of people we want to help....but they weren't."

The inmates were stalled with an offer of coffee until police arrived, according to the post.

