36 are dead from coronavirus at 'overwhelmed' New Jersey nursing home

(CNN) At least 36 people have died from coronavirus at one of New Jersey's largest nursing homes, the state Department of Health said Thursday, days after a tip led police to find 17 bodies in the facility's morgue.

The nursing home is now under investigation by the state's attorney general.

The nursing home, the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, is split into two buildings designated I and II.

Twenty-eight people died at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center II, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health said, which is the same site where earlier this week police found bodies in the morgue. Another eight died at Center I.

As of Friday, there were more than 120 confirmed cases of coronavirus at both sites, according to the department.

