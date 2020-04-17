Land O' Lakes replaces Native American woman logo, touts farmer-owned credentials instead

(CNN) A Native American woman will no longer adorn the packages of Land O'Lakes butter.

After nearly 100 years, the Minnesota-based dairy company has removed the Native American woman kneeling against a background of green pine trees and a blue lake from its products. New products feature the lake and trees with the words "Land O Lakes, 1921" in bold.

The change was made in February and received little notice until this week. It comes as many businesses, universities and sports teams have begun to drop Native American images and symbols from logos.

The new packaging was launched ahead of the company's 100th anniversary next year. And the company says it's shifting the focus of the packaging to farmers which is borne out by the words "Farmer Owned" in large text on one side.

Land O' Lakes, Inc. is a farmer-owned cooperative founded by a group of Minnesota dairy farmers in 1921. According to a company press release, the change was made to highlight the company's roots as a farmer-owned business ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2021.

