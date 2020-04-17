Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images Michael Jordan rises for a dunk in March 1993. A new documentary, "The Last Dance," focuses on the basketball legend and his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan played 15 NBA seasons, winning six titles and five league MVPs. Many consider him the greatest player ever. When 'Air Jordan' took flight

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images Michael Jordan rises for a dunk in March 1993. A new documentary, "The Last Dance," focuses on the basketball legend and his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan played 15 NBA seasons, winning six titles and five league MVPs. Many consider him the greatest player ever.

In the late 20th century, Michael Jordan was more than just the best basketball player in the world.

He was a global phenomenon.

Jordan won it all during his playing career — six NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals and an NCAA title. He mesmerized fans with his gravity-defying dunks, his fierce competitiveness and an uncanny ability to deliver in the final moments of a game.

And he dominated off the court as well.

His Air Jordan sneakers revolutionized the industry and continue to sell out today. Gatorade commercials encouraged kids to "be like Mike." He even starred in a movie with Bugs Bunny.

A new documentary, "The Last Dance," focuses on Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls. The 10-part series was initially supposed to premiere in June, but it was moved up to April because of the coronavirus pandemic.