Michael Jordan rises for a dunk in March 1993. A new documentary, "The Last Dance," focuses on the basketball legend and his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan played 15 NBA seasons, winning six titles and five league MVPs. Many consider him the greatest player ever.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

When 'Air Jordan' took flight

By Kyle Almond and Will Lanzoni, CNN

Updated 3:52 PM ET, Sat April 18, 2020

In the late 20th century, Michael Jordan was more than just the best basketball player in the world.

He was a global phenomenon.

Jordan won it all during his playing career — six NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals and an NCAA title. He mesmerized fans with his gravity-defying dunks, his fierce competitiveness and an uncanny ability to deliver in the final moments of a game.

And he dominated off the court as well.

His Air Jordan sneakers revolutionized the industry and continue to sell out today. Gatorade commercials encouraged kids to "be like Mike." He even starred in a movie with Bugs Bunny.

A new documentary, "The Last Dance," focuses on Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls. The 10-part series was initially supposed to premiere in June, but it was moved up to April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan poses for a Little League Baseball photo in the late 1970s. Jordan was born in Brooklyn, New York, but he spent almost all his childhood in Wilmington, North Carolina. Baseball was his first love.
Wilmington StarNews/USA Today/Reuters
Jordan sits with his parents, Deloris and James, on the day he announced that he would be playing college basketball at the University of North Carolina.
Wilmington StarNews/USA Today/Reuters
Jordan played basketball at Laney High School in Wilmington. He didn't make the varsity team until he was a junior, but it didn't take long for him to blossom into a star.
Dan Sears/Wilmington StarNews/USA Today/Reuters
North Carolina players huddle around head coach Dean Smith during a game against Clemson. Jordan was named ACC Freshman of the Year in 1982, but his most memorable contribution came during the NCAA Tournament.
Anthony Neste/NBAE/Getty Images
Jordan shoots the game-winning jumper in the final of the 1982 NCAA Tournament. North Carolina defeated Georgetown 63-62 for its first national title since 1957.
