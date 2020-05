Tell us what you're reading right now

(CNN) Reading literature can give us a place to turn right now -- and not just because it's comforting. It's because it helps us grapple with enormous ruptures in time.

Tess Taylor

There's been much discussion of how much we need books right now, to comfort, distract, or console us from the pandemic and its toxic effects. I'm reading, too -- Keats's letters (that's my kind of fun) and Rachel Cohen's wonderful book " Austen Years " about her own life as a deep reader of Jane Austen. I've savored in spurts a couple of the many fine books of poems out this spring -- among them, " After Callimachus ," by Stephanie Burt, which reimagines a campy version of a real but ancient Greek poet practically no one remembers, and " Spring and a Thousand Years (Unabridged) " by Judy Halebsky, where Halebsky imagines that she's in a correspondence with the 8th century poet Li Po. This is to say: when I read, I escape -- very, very far away. Eighth Century China seems excellent to me. So does Keats's heath.

Sometimes I cannot stay very long. My kids are home now, and sometimes I get five uninterrupted minutes first thing in the morning, sometimes I have only three minutes before I fall asleep on the book. Even so: these eight minutes help. These alternate worlds reroute me from the endless onslaught of newsiness, the bite-sized memes of Twitter.

We need literature because books do comfort, distract and console us. That's true. They offer the chance to take imaginary voyages, the chance to empathize with others across time who remind us that we are not alone. But I've been thinking that one critical function of literature in this moment is to help us make sense of the tear in the texture of time. All of us are experiencing ruptures. All of us have lost the world as we knew it.

If we are most lucky, we are waiting in an odd suspended present, sheltering in place, trying to get by. We also may be losing people we love, losing employment, losing the ability to get even simple groceries. We may be losing decades of work. We may be realizing that the home where we live is not the home where we need to live. It is a time of many tiny revelations: Each day is a rift, a strange reinvention. Good books help us find language for living inside the tear.

Read More