44 migrants on one US deportation flight tested positive for coronavirus

(CNN) At least 44 migrants who were on the same deportation flight from the US to Guatemala this week have tested positive for Covid-19, two Guatemalan government sources told CNN.

The migrants flew to Guatemala on an April 13 flight from Brownsville, Texas, the sources said.

Some who favor restricting immigration in the United States have suggested accelerating the pace of deportation flights in response to concerns about the virus spreading in ICE detention facilities

During a live televised address Thursday night, Guatemala's presidential spokesman Carlos Sandoval said both countries were working closely "to revalidate the health status of Guatemalans returned in recent days," adding that Covid-19 tests "would be carried out again on the cases that tested positive and also on the people who tested negative" in both countries.

