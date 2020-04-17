Kenya governor under fire after putting Hennessy bottles in coronavirus care packages

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) Recipients of Nairobi politician Mike Sonko's Covid-19 care packages can expect to receive the typical food staples except for one item -- alcohol.

Sonko, the governor of the Kenyan capital city, Nairobi, confirmed in a media briefing on Tuesday that his care packages include a few small bottles of the cognac, Hennessy.

The governor justified the inclusion of alcohol as "throat sanitizer."

"I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization and various organizations, it has been believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus," Sonko said in a video.

Note: WHO warns that drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous pic.twitter.com/vuSuVAb8dy — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 14, 2020

But the World Health Organization has explicitly stated that alcohol does not protect against coronavirus, and advises people to minimize its consumption.