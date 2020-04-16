Singer R. Kelly's New York trial postponed to September

(CNN) Singer R. Kelly's New York sex-trafficking trial has been postponed until September, according to the prosecutor's office.

Judge Ann Donnelly set the new trial date Thursday, with jury selection set to begin September 29, said John Marzulli, a spokesman for the US Attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York.

The trial had been scheduled to take place July 7.

Kelly is facing charges in New York including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits sex trafficking across state lines.

The singer also faces federal charges of child pornography and other crimes by the US Northern District of Illinois, where he is being held without bail.

