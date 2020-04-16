An Idaho farm is giving away 2 million potatoes because coronavirus has hurt demand

(CNN) With coronavirus severely affecting the potato supply chain, a farm in Idaho is giving away about 2 million potatoes so they don't go to waste. First come, first served.

Ryan Cranney, CEO of Cranney Farms in Oakley, Idaho, about 150 miles from Boise, told CNN the majority of his potatoes from the farm are typically sold to grocery stores and to restaurants to make french fries.

Because of stay-at-home orders throughout the nation, Cranney said the food service demand is down significantly, leaving him with six months worth of crop.

"With people staying at home, these restaurants have shut down and so our markets have just kind of fallen apart," Cranney said. "The factories that we sell to for french fries, they've lost their sales and had to shut their factories down with freezers full of french fries and so the outlets for our potatoes, we're having a difficult time getting them to market."

A little over 50% of Cranney's sales come from its potato crop, according to Cranney.

Read More