A Catholic diocese is reopening for Mass despite a statewide stay-at-home order

(CNN) A Catholic diocese in New Mexico will reopen churches for Masses despite the continued growth of Covid-19 cases in the state and the governor's stay-at-home orders for non-essential services.

The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces is believed to be the first in the United States to re-open for Mass, according to two sources who work for the diocese. The vast majority of churches in the US, including Catholic parishes, have shifted to online services only.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Saturday that houses of worship must abide by a public health order banning mass gatherings to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. In a previous order, religious services were exempted. The new order bars gatherings of more than five people.

The diocese said it will abide by the governor's social-distancing orders, but that didn't seem to ease concerns at the state Capitol.

"While we appreciate that the diocese stipulates that they will abide by the necessary public health emergency order banning mass gatherings, it is concerning that they would be 're-opening' at all when New Mexico continues to face the Covid-19 pandemic head on," said Nora Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor.

