A Catholic diocese is reopening for Mass despite a statewide stay-at-home order

By Daniel Burke, CNN Religion Editor

Updated 9:35 PM ET, Thu April 16, 2020

The Rev. Richard Catanach conducts a live stream of Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces on Easter Sunday.
(CNN)A Catholic diocese in New Mexico will reopen churches for Masses despite the continued growth of Covid-19 cases in the state and the governor's stay-at-home orders for non-essential services.

The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces is believed to be the first in the United States to re-open for Mass, according to two sources who work for the diocese. The vast majority of churches in the US, including Catholic parishes, have shifted to online services only.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Saturday that houses of worship must abide by a public health order banning mass gatherings to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. In a previous order, religious services were exempted. The new order bars gatherings of more than five people.
The diocese said it will abide by the governor's social-distancing orders, but that didn't seem to ease concerns at the state Capitol.
    "While we appreciate that the diocese stipulates that they will abide by the necessary public health emergency order banning mass gatherings, it is concerning that they would be 're-opening' at all when New Mexico continues to face the Covid-19 pandemic head on," said Nora Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor.
    "Any kind of gatherings that are not absolutely essential to one's health or welfare are strongly discouraged," Sackett continued. "New Mexicans and all houses of worship are encouraged to continue to worship at home and broadcast services remotely. Any kind of gathering puts everyone's health at risk."
    Pandemic raises the stakes in US&#39; partisan religious divide
    The Rev. Kevin Waymel, a chancellor at the Diocese of Las Cruces, said it will abide by the governor's social-distancing orders and limit services in churches to five people or less.
    The diocese will also encourage Catholics to attend outdoors Masses in church lots while staying parked in their cars at least six feet apart, said Waymel.
    Bishop Peter Baldacchino held one such service on Easter Sunday, the priest said, serving Holy Communion to about 220 people. The preparations and serving of Holy Communion included protective covers, gloves, masks and Lysol wipes, said Waymel, who helped administer the sacrament.
    "We are abiding by the regulation and taking many more safety measures than any restaurant or fast food place in Las Cruces," Waymel said.

    Some churches have balked at social distancing restrictions

    As of April 15 New Mexico had 1,484 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the state health department. Fifty-four of those cases are in Doña Ana County, where Las Cruces is located.
