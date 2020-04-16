Jalen Green, top high school basketball prospect, bypasses the NCAA for the NBA's G League

(CNN) Jalen Green, ranked as the No. 1 basketball recruit in the country by ESPN, is cashing in.

Green will be foregoing the traditional college route and will instead be joining the G League, the NBA's developmental league, next season, according to league President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

"We're thrilled to welcome a player and a person of Jalen's caliber to the NBA G League," said Abdur-Rahim in a statement sent to media outlets on Thursday. "He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn't be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league."

In a video posted to his Twitter , Jalen Green said, "It's been a crazy exciting experience for me and my family. A lot of opportunities came but the ultimate end goal is to get to the NBA."

blessing from the man above🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/TItfZTSX85 — Jalen Green🤍 (@JalenGreen) April 16, 2020

There's no word yet on what team Green will be playing for. A news release from the G League said the team "will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team," but did not provide further details.

Read More