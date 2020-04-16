Tip leads police to 17 bodies at a New Jersey nursing home

(CNN) A tip of a body in a shed led Andover Police to one of New Jersey's largest nursing homes Monday evening where they found 17 bodies in the facility's morgue, one of the responding officers told CNN.

The officers responding to the Andover Subacute and Rehab Center II didn't find a body in the shed, but employees asked them for assistance with the bodies in the morgue.

Four bodies remained on site, and the other 13 were transferred to a refrigerated trailer at Newton Medical Center. Danielson did not provide any identifying details regarding the victims.

CNN has reached out to the center.

Danielson said he was in awe seeing so many bodies.

"It is by far one of the most bodies at one time that I've experienced in terms of a nursing home. Based upon the pandemic and the numbers we saw coming out of the facility, I don't know if I'm necessarily shocked about that. It's an unfortunate situation altogether," Danielson said.

According to the Times, 68 deaths have been linked to the facility and the Andover Subacute and Rehab Centers I, officials said, and 26 of those people tested positive for the virus.