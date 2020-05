Pregnant nurse dies of Covid-19 but baby survives after emergency C-section

London (CNN) The baby of a pregnant nurse who died of Covid-19 is doing "very well" after being delivered via emergency cesarean section, a spokeswoman for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) told CNN on Thursday.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who worked at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, northwest of London, was admitted to the hospital on April 7 after testing positive for the virus two days earlier.

The 28-year-old died on Sunday, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. She had worked for the hospital system for five years.

At least 27 NHS workers have now died from coronavirus, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday in an interview with the BBC.

More than 13,700 people have died of coronavirus in the UK and more than 100,000 have tested positive, according to the UK government.

