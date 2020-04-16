(CNN) Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50 and a unanimous pick for the NFL's All Decade Team for the 2010s, has tested positive for Covid-19, the team announced Thursday in a statement.

"After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for Covid-19," the statement says. "Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.

"Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community.

"Von is the first member of the Broncos' organization known to have tested positive for Covid-19."

Miller, 31, is the second active NFL player to publicly disclose his positive test for the coronavirus. Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen became the first. The Rams posted on Twitter that Allen, 24, is "feeling good, he's healthy and he's on the road to recovery."

