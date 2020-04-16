CNN Underscored has interviewed experts to find the best options to help you cope during this uncertain time. Find all of our coronavirus-related coverage here, and let us know your thoughts here.

Working from home is the new reality for many across the country, but it can be hard to stay productive with all the temptations and distractions at home, which is why sorting out your workspace is so important.

One product that can help create an optimal work from home experience is a lap desk. Whether you want a little more height at your kitchen table, or a cozy way to work on the couch or from your bed, a lap desk lets you bring your office with you wherever you sit.

There are many options when it comes to finding the right lap desk for you, which is why we searched high and low for lap desks with some truly helpful features, whether it be a comfy memory foam base, a cupholder or a built-in fan for your computer, all selected from Amazon. Below, we’ve highlighted our favorites, all of which have at least a 4.5-star rating, that can instantly upgrade your work from home set-up.

Best lap desks

Mind Reader Adjustable Portable 8 Position Lap Top Desk ($14.99; amazon.com)

Mind Reader Adjustable Portable 8 Position Lap Top Desk

This low-cost lap desk has all the basics to make your work-from-home experience better. We love the ultra-soft cushions, and its eight adjustable positions are useful when you move from chair to couch to bed.

The Surf Portable Lap Desk ($28.49; amazon.com)

The Surf Portable Lap Desk

If you need your kids to get to work on some of those remote-learning assignments, this portable desk is an option that fits nearly anywhere. It comes in 12 colors, so you can pick your favorite.

Max Smart Portable Laptop Lap Pad ($28.50; amazon.com)

Max Smart Portable Laptop Lap Pad

This sleek and compact lap desk is super portable and even has a retractable pad to give you the ability to use a mouse without sacrificing space.

TaoTronics Lap Desk ($65.99; amazon.com)

TaoTronics Lap Desk

From TaoTronics, which is a renowned brand in the tech space, this lap desk has its own legs, so you can stand it up on your desk, couch or bed for a customizable experience. It has five height positions and four angle adjustments so you can find the perfect configuration for you.

Nnewvante Laptop Desk ($59.88; amazon.com)

Nnewvante Laptop Desk

If your computer has a tendency to overheat, this lap desk comes with a built-in USB fan to help cool it down. Made of 100% bamboo, it also features a side drawer and an adjustable tray top.

Sofia + Sam All Purpose Lap Desk Bed Table with Memory Foam ($36.96; amazon.com)

Sofia + Sam All Purpose Lap Desk Bed Table with Memory Foam

This basic lap desk has an extra large memory foam cushion and wrist pad to ensure you stay comfortable working in your new environment.

Avantree Neettoo Laptop Bed Table ($59.99; amazon.com)

Avantree Neettoo Laptop Bed Table

With various height levels and angle adjustments up to 30 degrees, this desk allows you to work just about anywhere you want. Plus, you can fold it flat for easy storage.

LapGear Cup Holder Lap Desk ($29.99; amazon.com)

LapGear Cup Holder Lap Desk

If you like having a cup of water or coffee handy (or something a little stronger, as the day goes on), this lap desk is the one for you. It has a built-in cup holder and a thick cushion and fits laptops up to 15.6 inches.

Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Memory Foam Lap Desk ($49.24, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Memory Foam Lap Desk

This desk has enough room for any 15 inch laptop, plus it has an extra slot to store your phone so you can monitor any incoming calls or messages with just a tiny shift of your eyes from the laptop screen. Bonus, it comes with a USB light.

Huanuo Lap Desk ($65.88; amazon.com)

Huanuo Lap Desk

If you like the style of the above desk but prefer a not-black option, check out this more contemporary-looking pick that features a wood-grain table and ultra-thick gray cushions. Featuring a built-in wrist pad, cup holder, mousepad and slot for pencils, this desk can fit up to a 17-inch laptop.

Songmics Laptop Desk ($49.99; amazon.com)

Songmics Laptop Desk

Made from bamboo, this desk has tons of real estate for all your work essentials: an adjustable, angled platform for your laptop, a side table for a mouse or small notebook, and even a drawer for small items like a pen or your glasses.

Saiji Laptop Bed Tray Desk ($89.99, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

SAIJI Laptop Bed Tray Desk

This massive lap desk is for those who always have random odds and ends on their desks. Whether it’s your glasses, an extra notebook or a little snack, this desk is big enough to fit it all.

AboveTEK Portable Laptop Lap Desk ($33.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

AboveTEK Portable Laptop Lap Desk

This super slim desk is nonslip and super light so you can take it anywhere you need to. Plus it has a retractable mouse tray that comes out on both the left and right sides.

Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Laptop Bed Tray ($49.96; amazon.com)

Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Laptop Bed Tray

This large lap desk has legs so you can prop it on your bed or couch. It also has a nifty little drawer to store your essentials.

Honey-Can-Do Portable Laptop Lap Desk (starting at $21.84; amazon.com)

Honey-Can-Do Portable Laptop Lap Desk

This basic lap desk has a wide surface area to fit your laptop and comfy foam pad that can be removed.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.