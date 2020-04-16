Male lemurs use 'stink flirting' to attract mates, study says

(CNN) For the first time, researchers have been able to identify potential sex pheromones in a primate -- and it's all thanks to the way male ring-tailed lemurs flirt with potential mates, according to a new study.

Much like humans wear perfumes and colognes, male ring-tailed lemurs enhance their allure by releasing a fruity and floral scent in the form of a clear liquid from their wrists.

"During the yearly breeding season, male lemurs rub the glands on their wrists against their fluffy tails and then wave them at females in a behavior called 'stink flirting,'" said University of Tokyo professor and biochemist Kazushige Touhara in a statement. Touhara authored the study, which published Thursday in the journal Current Biology

Female lemurs then sniffed the scented tails when they were receptive to a mate. And they tended to linger longer over those sweet aroma markings rather than the more bitter scents male lemurs create outside of the breeding season.

Scientists already knew that male ring-tailed lemurs have glands on their wrists that emit a scent used to establish social rank, reproductive status and mark their territory. But when researchers observed the lemurs at the Japanese Monkey Center, they realized the scent glands can be used in another way.

