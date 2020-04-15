New potentially habitable exoplanet is similar in size and temperature to Earth

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's illustration of an exoplanet's atmosphere with a white dwarf star visible on the horizon. The starlight of a white dwarf filtered through the atmosphere of an exoplanet that's orbiting it could reveal if the planet has biosignatures. Hide Caption 1 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's illustration of the Kepler-88 planetary system, where one giant exoplanet and two smaller planets orbit the Kepler-88 star. The system is more than 1,200 light-years away. Hide Caption 2 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an illustration of newly discovered exoplanet Kepler-1649c orbiting around its host red dwarf star. Hide Caption 3 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This artist's illustration shows the night-side view of the exoplanet WASP-76b, where iron rains down from the sky. Hide Caption 4 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's concept of a ringed planet passing in front of its host star. It shows how "puffy" a ringed planet may look to us from afar. Hide Caption 5 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system The sizes of the 17 new planet candidates, seen here in orange, are compared to colorized representations of Mars, Earth and Neptune. The green planet is KIC-7340288 b, a rocky planet in the habitable zone of its star. Hide Caption 6 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system Artist's impression of K2-18b. CREDIT Amanda Smith Hide Caption 7 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's impression of a hot Jupiter orbiting close to a star. Hide Caption 8 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's illustration a massive planet orbiting a cool, young star. In the case of the newly discovered system, the planet is 10 times more massive than Jupiter, and the orbit of the planet is nearly 600 times that of Earth around the sun. Hide Caption 9 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system Welcome to the KELT-9 system. The host star is a hot, rapidly rotating A-type star that is about 2.5 times more massive and almost twice as hot as our sun. The hot star blasts its nearby planet KELT-9b with massive amounts of radiation, leading to a daylight temperature of 7800 degrees Fahrenheit, hotter that most stars and only 2000 degrees cooler than the sun. Hide Caption 10 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's rendering of the Proxima Centauri planetary system. The newly discovered super-Earth exoplanet Proxima c, on the right, has an orbit of about 5.2 Earth years around its host star. The system also comprises the smaller Proxima b, on the left, discovered in 2016. Illustration by Lorenzo Santinelli. Hide Caption 11 of 62