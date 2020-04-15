Willie Davis, Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies

(CNN) NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis died on Wednesday at age 85, according to the Green Bay Packers.

The pro football player "passed away peacefully" after spending about a month in the hospital with kidney failure, the Packers said

#Packers legend Willie Davis has passed away at age 85.



The Hall of Fame defensive end started on all five of Vince Lombardi's championship teams: https://t.co/x5uPYnpnCb pic.twitter.com/mdwhrwgCdi — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 15, 2020

Davis -- who became the first black captain for the Packers in 1965 -- spent 10 years with the Wisconsin team, from 1960 to 1969.

In his 138 games with the Packers, Davis never missed a single one.

His accolades as a player are numerous. A defensive end, Davis was a 5-time Pro Bowl choice and 5-time Associated Press All-Pro. He also led the Packers to two Super Bowl wins, in 1966 and 1967.

