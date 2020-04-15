Pennsylvanians are driving out of state to buy liquor, so neighboring states are cracking down

(CNN) About a month ago Pennsylvania closed all its state-owned liquor stores in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus, so residents started driving to neighboring states to get their alcohol.

Now Ohio and West Virginia have put a stop to that.

Shoppers in six counties along the Pennsylvania border can buy liquor in person only if they have a valid Ohio photo ID or a valid active-duty military photo ID, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

"Any other time, we'd love to have visitors from PA, but right now this creates an unacceptable public health issue," DeWine tweeted.

"I can tell you, 8 out of 10 sales have been to Pennsylvania residents," Steubenville, Ohio City Manager James Mavromatis told CNN affiliate WTOV . "And we know this because of identification they have to show when they purchase the alcohol.