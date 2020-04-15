A family says a fraudulent Facebook ad for protective masks used a stolen photo to claim all but one died of Covid-19

(CNN) A California family says their identities were stolen and used in a Facebook ad for a company selling a protective mask that claimed to have saved the youngest son in a family of five from Covid-19.

"It was sickening and it was violating," said Sara Ancich, 45, of Orange County after seeing the ad for the first time Sunday.

The video was taken down Monday, a spokesman for Facebook told CNN.

Ancich, a sixth-grade English and history teacher, says she became aware of the ad April 10 when her brother-in-law texted her about it.

The ad opens with the photo of the family, solemn music underneath and text that reads: "Youngest son from a family of 5 is the sole survivor from the deadly pandemic after wearing a CDC approved respirator."

