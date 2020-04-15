A non-profit is gathering laptops and other devices so hospital patients can say goodbye to their loved ones

(CNN) Alone and dying.

For those with the worst cases of Covid-19, this is the harsh reality. Patients are unable to see or speak with their families; their families are unable to say "I love you" one last time.

That was the situation Harvey Rickles and his family faced when his mother-in-law, 89-year-old Margie Ulman, was admitted to the ICU.

He says Ulman was "fiercely independent" and very much still full of life. She was activity involved in real estate and completed her last sale on March 5. Once in the ICU, however, her condition quickly deteriorated.

Unable to visit her because of the restrictions on visitors, her physician, Dr. Joanne Kuntz, director of palliative care at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, suggested they set up a Zoom conference call. Dr. Kuntz set up the equipment in the hospital and Ulman's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout the country were able to come together and visit her at a time she needed it the most.

Read More