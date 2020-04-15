A zoo is struggling so much that it may have to feed some animals to other animals

(CNN) Faced with disrupted supply chains and steep revenue declines due to the coronavirus pandemic, one zoo is considering a drastic measure: turning some of its residents into food.

The longer that the coronavirus lockdowns continue and the more dire financial situations become, the more realistic it is that Neumünster Zoo in northern Germany will have to consider its absolute, last resort plan: slaughtering some of its zoo animals to feed others.

Though it's unclear which animals would be slaughtered first, a polar bear named Vitus -- which stands nearly 12 feet tall -- would be the last animal to go.

"If -- and this is really the worst, worst case of all -- if I no longer have any money to buy feed, or if it should happen that my feed supplier is no longer able to supply due to new restrictions, then I would slaughter animals to feed other animals," Kaspari told the news agency.

