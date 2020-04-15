CNN Underscored has interviewed experts to find the best options to help you cope during this uncertain time. Find all our coronavirus-related coverage here, and let us know your thoughts here.

Maybe it’s been a minute (OK, a few weeks) since you’ve had a professional tend to your brows. Or maybe you’ve been slacking at home and are now ready to get your facial follicles feeling fabulous. People have been trying to learn how to do at-home hair color, at-home manicures and even at-home hair removal, and it may be time to learn yet another step for your at-home self-care routine in order to achieve the full, beautiful brows of your dreams.

For guidance through the delicate process of grooming and styling your brows at home, we checked in with Joey Healy, brow expert and founder of Joey Healy Eyebrow Studio, and Sarah Lucero, Stila’s global executive director of creative artistry.

“We don’t want to look like a 2000s pop star, so you want to avoid overwaxing or overtweezing,” Healy says. “I would say the way to avoid that is to give yourself a time limit. Maybe five minutes of cleanup once a week. You are trying to maintain. The idea is to keep your brows clean and presentable. Really think about this in terms of cleaning up and not creating a new shape. Leave that to the pros when we are out of this.”

With their help, you’ve got this!

For basic maintenance, Healy suggests picking up these three items: tweezers, a spoolie and scissors, which are all included in this kit from Target, as well as this one from Amazon.

If you’re intimidated by the idea of taking scissors to your brows, Healy advises starting really, really slowly. “As far as trimming, you don’t always have to trim the hair down to nothing,” he says. “Maybe not even in half, just trim the tip if it feels more obedient. Trim gradually because you can always trim more.”

If you haven’t groomed your own brows before, Lucero shares a great pro tip.

“You need to brush up your brows with a mascara wand spoolie and see what you are working with,” she says. “Then you tweeze and trim around that. The secret is to keep brushing brow up with a mascara wand during the grooming session. You will see your brow span and full potential and then decide what to take off or trim.”

Lucero suggests several different scissors and tweezers, saying, “You need a quality pair of tweezers like Tweezerman or Billion Dollar Brows slanted tweezers, and a pair of brow scissors. My favorite scissors are by Billion Dollar Brows.”

She adds, “Scissors need to be slightly curved so you can trim your brow hairs easily, and never too blunt.”

“I use the Rubis classic steel tweezers on myself and have several pairs in my makeup kit for clients,” says Lucero. “They are made of high-quality surgical steel, so you can disinfect and sterilize without a problem. The slanted tip is ideal for removing ingrown hairs, splinters, and stubborn brow hairs.”

If you’re ready to try a face razor, we’re personally huge fans of Healy’s own dermablades. “They’re collapsable for travel, portability and protection,” Healy says. “They have a blade that’s finely serrated. It’s sharp but safe. You get three of these face razors and they’re under $20.”

Meanwhile, Lucero swears by these razors. “Ardell Brow Trim and Shape are my favorite for cleaning up any unwanted hairs around/above the brow and close to arch edges near the tail end,” she says. “This results in a polished-looking, clean brow. One of the ways to instantly look polished and appear groomed with minimal effort.”

Our experts were reluctant to recommend waxing at home, but Healy does have a favorite.

“For wax strips I would say Nad’s,” Healy says. “They have a hypoallergenic wax strip, which is great because it can be used on sensitive skin. Also, you don’t need to heat them up! I am not a fan of at-home waxing kits, waxing strips or waxing products where you have to heat up the wax because you risk burning yourself.”

Filling in your brows

“I think with thin brows, if you want to fill them in, using a pencil can be better than a powder,” Healy says. “Powder can sometimes be good for a thicker brow that just needs a little bit of density, but I think pencils can benefit all types of brows.”

Beloved by makeup artists and beauty bloggers alike, this cult-favorite eyebrow pencil has both a spoolie and a lovely waxy pencil to fill in brows.

Earlier this year, this Anastasia Beverly Hills-inspired pencil made us very excited – and at less than a third of the price.

Then there’s also Healy’s own eyebrow pencil, which we’ve tried and love. It has a thick spoolie for brushing up your eyebrow hairs, and a retractable pencil, available in four different shades.

Setting your brows

“If you want a tinted brow gel, try the Anastasia Brow Gel in shades like Caramel for blondes, Granite for brunettes,” says Lucero.

This brow pomade from cult-favorite brand Glossier gives brow hairs a soft, flexible hold and comes in a variety of shades, as well as clear.

You can also use this pen-like product from Stila, which allows you to paint on and fill in your brows with a natural-looking pigment.

“If your brows feel a little gappy, sometimes brow gels have fibers,” says Healy. “Hard Candy has fiber, Joey Healy Brow Lacquer does not. If you want the fibers, Hard Candy is the way to go because it helps build the brow in a denser way.”

Another fiber option is this pick from one of our favorite makeup brands, Milk, which features a small brush that gets the formula (available in eight different shades) on every strand.

