Whether you’re in need of a gift for a loved one that can be delivered electronically (Mother’s Day is less than a week away!), or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Adidas’ latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now, you can score a $50 gift card from the fan-favorite activewear brand for just $40, which means you’re essentially getting $10 off your next purchase.

$50 Adidas gift card ($40, originally $50; adidas.com)

Adidas gift card

To take advantage of this gift card discount, first choose the image you’d like your e-gift card to bare (a few Mother’s Day digital cards are available for those looking for a gift ahead of the holiday on Sunday). Then, on the following in screen, select $50 as your gift card amount, choose how many gift cards you’d like to purchase — there’s a limit of five per customer — and indicate whether the gift card is for you or someone else; there’s a space to enter the recipient’s information, along with a personal message. Finally, you can choose whether to have the gift card sent to the recipient immediately or at a specific date and time.

Once you’ve added the gift card or cards to your cart, the discount will be applied automatically. Just be sure to snag your cards soon; this promo will last through May 15 only.

So use the gift card now to buy new activewear for at-home workouts, or save it for a celebratory purchase once you’re able to hit the gym again — either way, you’ll be saving money.

