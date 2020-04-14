Moscow rolls out digital tracking to enforce lockdown. Critics dub it a 'cyber Gulag'

Moscow (CNN) Moscow has introduced a digital tracking system to enforce a coronavirus lockdown -- but critics say the technology represents an unprecedented threat to privacy.

The capital is the epicenter of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, recording 11,513 of the country's official toll of 18,328 cases of Covid-19. "If previously we had around 500 hospitalizations daily, now we have 1,300," said Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Friday. Sobyanin has declared the digital tracking system is a response to Moscow's rapid spike.

The permit concept is simple in theory. Muscovites and residents of the Moscow region -- anybody 14 years old or above -- must download a QR code if they want to move around their city. By registering on a government website or downloading an app on their smartphones, citizens can declare a route and purpose in advance; they then receive a QR code that can be checked by the authorities.

The measure will initially only apply to people using public transport, but authorities say restrictions will gradually scale up to passes for short trips around neighborhoods.

Police will scan these codes and fine people without a permit or if they intentionally provided false information. Those who still go to work can get a special unlimited pass, but for personal matters -- such as driving to a store or a dacha (a country house) -- residents can only get two passes a week, each valid for one day.

