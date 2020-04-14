Man released from jail amid coronavirus concerns is arrested on a murder charge

(CNN) Amid rising concerns of the coronavirus being spread in a Florida jail, many inmates were released early, including Joseph Williams.

Now, the 26-year-old is back behind bars for several new charges including second-degree murder with a firearm, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A day after being released, the sheriff's office says, Williams became the suspect of a murder case.

"There is no question Joseph Williams took advantage of this health emergency to commit crimes while he was out of jail awaiting resolution of a low-level, non-violent offense," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Read More