NASCAR driver Kyle Larson fired from racing team for using a racial slur

(CNN) Chip Ganassi Racing has terminated its relationship with NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, who used the n-word while taking part in a virtual racing event on Sunday.

"After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," the statement reads. "As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of out organization."

Sunday, Larson was recorded using the slur during a live-streamed iRacing tournament, on the gaming platform Twitch. At one point in the virtual race, he seemed to have lost communication and said, "I can't see it. You can't hear me? Hey n----r."

Another individual involved in the race said to him, "Kyle, you're talking to everyone, bud."

Read More