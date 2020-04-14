A gym owner in Illinois gave out $40,000 worth of equipment to members so they could workout from home

(CNN) Gym owner Drew Whitted didn't want his clients to give up on their fitness goals while abiding by Illinois' stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

So, he told members to come pick up equipment from his gym -- and take it with them, free of charge.

"We don't want anything left in here," Whitted said he told members. "If our members can't come in and train, we want you to take it home and keep training."

Whitted is among the many across the US who had to close his business' doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. He shut down Be Strong Gym, in Bloomington, Illinois, last month.

But, he knew many of his members were missing their regular workout routines -- so he told members they could sign up to check out items to use at home while the studio is closed.

Read More