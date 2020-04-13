CNN's early reporting on the novel coronavirus: Articles, videos and posts from January and February 2020

(CNN)President Donald Trump on Monday falsely claimed the media had ignored the outbreak of coronavirus in January and February, as he sought to defend his response to the pandemic.
CNN was covering this important story from the start.
The first story that CNN published on the novel coronavirus came on January 6 as the world began to learn about a new disease spreading in Wuhan, China. Below is a sample of CNN's online coverage of the outbreak as it expanded from Wuhan to the rest of the world.
January
- A mysterious virus is making China (and the rest of Asia) nervous. It's not SARS, so what is it?
- A new virus related to SARS is the culprit in China's mysterious pneumonia outbreak, scientists say
- China's new SARS-like virus has spread to Japan, but we still know very little about it
- A second person has died from a new SARS-like virus in China
- CDC to screen at three US airports for signs of new virus from China
- China's coronavirus cases likely grossly underestimated, study says
- China confirms new coronavirus can spread between humans
- Coronavirus explained: What you need to know
- This may explain the spread of China's new virus
- China is trying to stop the spread of a deadly new virus at the worst possible time of year
- Vaccine for new Chinese coronavirus in the works
- First US case of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed by CDC
- Gupta: Here's what's keeping health officials up at night
- China confirms Wuhan virus can be spread by humans
- China's travel industry braces as coronavirus outbreak revives memories of SARS
- US airline stocks fall on coronavirus fears
- Coronavirus live updates from January 22
- The deadly new coronavirus is starting to spread in the US. Here's how to protect yourself
- Life inside ground zero of Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
- Snakes could be the source of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
- Disease detectives hunting down more information about 'super spreader' of Wuhan coronavirus
- A visual guide to the Wuhan coronavirus
- Wuhan coronavirus death toll rises, as city imposes transport lockdown
- Airport screenings for the Wuhan coronavirus increase around the world
- Coronavirus live updates from January 23
- Wuhan coronavirus virus spreads as China scraps New Year celebrations
- CNN reporter describes scramble to flee Wuhan before lockdown
- Global carmakers and luxury brands hit as virus shuts down China's 'motor city'
- Analysis: The Wuhan virus is the last thing China's economy needs right now
- Analysis: Wuhan is the latest crisis to face China's Xi, and it's exposing major flaws in his model of control
- Coronavirus live updates from January 24
- Wuhan: Inside the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak
- What you need to know about coronavirus
- Analysis: What it will take to stop the Wuhan coronavirus
- McDonald's closes restaurants in five Chinese cities because of the coronavirus
- Disney closes Shanghai park as deadly coronavirus spreads
- A lot has changed since China's SARS outbreak 17 years ago. But some things haven't
- Lunar New Year means everything in China. Canceling celebrations is a massive deal
- Social media videos appear to show patients overcrowd hospitals
- The World Health Organization should sound the alarm on Wuhan coronavirus
- Coronavirus death toll in China hits 41 as medical staff struggle to cope
- Coronavirus live updates from January 25
- Stores in central Texas are running out of medical masks after possible case of coronavirus reported
- Wall Street Journal: US to evacuate Americans and diplomats out of China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Wuhan coronavirus death toll rises to 56 as health care workers say medical supplies are running out
- Coronavirus live updates from January 26
- Fifth US case of coronavirus confirmed as China warns people can spread the virus before they feel ill
- American trapped at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak says she's angry and scared
- China goes into emergency mode as number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus cases reaches 2,700
- China's unprecedented quarantines could have wider consequences, experts say
- China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show -- calling into question US containment strategy
- Dow futures tumble 500 points as coronavirus spreads
- Coronavirus live updates from January 27
- Chinese officials crack down on wildlife markets as coronavirus outbreak nears 3,000 cases
- Ivory Coast tests first person in Africa for coronavirus
- Analysis: China's unprecedented reaction to the Wuhan virus probably couldn't be pulled off in any other country
- What we know about the coronavirus cases in the US
- Oil prices have fallen 10% as coronavirus raises fears for global growth
- How the coronavirus is already hurting global business
- US advises citizens to reconsider travel to China after coronavirus outbreak
- Expert: Possibility China can't control coronavirus outbreak
- US airlines offer to change China flights for free for another month as coronavirus spreads
- These American brands have the biggest exposure to China's economy
- United Airlines suspends some flights between US and China as coronavirus spreads
- Starbucks has closed more than half of its Chinese stores because of coronavirus
- US airlines briefed on government measures to stop spread of deadly coronavirus
- Coronavirus will test the Trump administration's ability to handle a crisis
- Coronavirus live updates from January 28
- What will it take to stop the Wuhan coronavirus from spreading around the world?
- American evacuees from Wuhan to be voluntarily quarantined
- Number of Wuhan coronavirus cases inside mainland China overtakes SARS, as virus spreads worldwide
- Death toll from Wuhan coronavirus tops 100 as infection rate accelerates
- US State Department charter flight departs China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Facebook and Google among companies banning China travel after outbreak
- US citizen describes fleeing Wuhan, China
- A student has started a petition to cancel classes at Arizona State University over coronavirus fears
- Coronavirus live updates from January 29
- Tesla Model 3 production delayed in Shanghai because of coronavirus outbreak
- The memory of SARS looms over the Wuhan virus. Here's how the outbreaks compare
- These countries have evacuated citizens from Wuhan because of the coronavirus
- How Wuhan residents are trying to make the best of the coronavirus lockdown
- This was supposed to be a billion-dollar week for China's box office. Then the coronavirus hit
- China's national women's soccer team quarantined in Brisbane hotel amid coronavirus fears
- The coronavirus could be much worse for China's economy than SARS
- American Airlines suspends two routes to China as coronavirus spreads
- Jack Ma donates $14 million to develop coronavirus vaccine
- Airlines around the world are suspending flights to China as the coronavirus spreads
- Coronavirus live updates from January 30
- Living under lockdown: How Wuhan residents are coping
- First case of person-to-person transmission of Wuhan virus in the US confirmed
- Ikea shuts down all mainland China stores over coronavirus
- Cruise stocks drop as 7,000 are held on ship in Italy
- American Airlines pilots sue to halt US-China flights amid coronavirus epidemic
- Commerce secretary says coronavirus will help bring jobs to North America
- Americans evacuated from China amid the coronavirus outbreak will be monitored for days
- Global fears spread over coronavirus
- An American who was evacuated from Wuhan was placed in coronavirus quarantine after trying to flee California base
- China's economy was supposed to get a boost this year. The coronavirus makes that unlikely
- China delays start of football season as Wuhan coronavirus cases top 7,000
- Tracking coronavirus' global spread
- State Department elevates China travel advisory to 'Do Not Travel' due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus declared a global health emergency
- US government declares the novel coronavirus a public health emergency and suspends entry for foreign nationals who visited China
- Coronavirus live updates from January 31
- Goldman Sachs warns that the coronavirus could slow the US economy
- First of Wuhan's two new hospitals for coronavirus patients completed
- This is life on lockdown in China
- American, Delta and United airlines suspend most US- China flights amid coronavirus outbreak
- Top US infectious disease doctor says Wuhan coronavirus can spread even when people have no symptoms
- Cases of Wuhan coronavirus continue to rise rapidly as US bans travel from China
- CDC orders a 14-day coronavirus quarantine for 200 Americans evacuated from Wuhan
- Anger over the Wuhan virus is sparking pushback against censorship in China. It won't last
- New report on first US case of novel coronavirus details mild symptoms followed by pneumonia
February
- Coronavirus live updates from February 1
- A traditional Chinese remedy said to help fight Wuhan coronavirus sparks skepticism -- and panic buying
- First person outside of mainland China dies of Wuhan coronavirus
- Tourism industry hit hard as Chinese tourists stay home
- Outcasts in their own country, the people of Wuhan are the unwanted faces of China's coronavirus outbreak
- Major US airlines expand flight cancellations to China and Hong Kong
- Pentagon to provide housing for up to 1,000 people over coronavirus concerns
- Coronavirus live updates from February 2
- China accuses US of overreacting to coronavirus outbreak
- As coronavirus spreads, TSA issues new directive for anyone entering the US from China
- 'No reason for Americans to panic': White House seeks to calm fears over coronavirus
- Coronavirus live updates from February 3
- This Chinese doctor tried to save lives, but was silenced. Now he has coronavirus
- The Wuhan virus has turned China's gambling mecca of Macao into a ghost town
- Americans who stay in China should 'consider stocking up on food,' State Department says
- At least one person turned away at the border as coronavirus travel restrictions implemented
- First major Chinese airliner suspends flights to the United States over coronavirus outbreak
- The coronavirus is clobbering oil prices
- Six months of protests wrecked Hong Kong's economy. A virus scare is the last thing this city needs
- Gilead Sciences testing antiviral drug to treat coronavirus
- Coronavirus live updates from February 4
- Unions call on Trump administration for more robust coronavirus response
- Wuhan coronavirus: Confirmed cases top 20,000 as China marks deadliest day
- WHO says Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is not yet a pandemic
- Macao will close its casinos for two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak
- US airport official asks 'how is this going to work?' as confusion crops up over coronavirus travel restrictions
- Japan quarantines cruise ship after passenger diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus
- Two more flights carrying Americans fleeing coronavirus are expected to leave Wuhan soon
- Wuhan coronavirus is already in the US. The strategy for now isn't to stop it, but to slow it
- Coronavirus live updates from February 5
- Opinion: A love letter to Wuhan, from a heartbroken local watching from abroad
- Analysis: China says Xi Jinping is directing its Wuhan coronavirus response, but he's nowhere to be seen
- Report that said Wuhan coronavirus can spread before symptoms was flawed
- Two cruise ships quarantined in Asia amid coronavirus outbreak, stranding more than 5,000
- Disney could take a $280 million hit from its Chinese parks because of the coronavirus and protests
- SARS cost global airlines $7 billion. The coronavirus outbreak will likely be much worse
- These airlines have suspended flights to and from China
- Cathay Pacific asks workers to take 3 weeks off without pay as the coronavirus decimates travel
- The company that owns Pizza Hut and KFC in China is warning that coronavirus will hurt business
- Nike, Adidas and Versace: More big brands are being hit by the coronavirus
- Global shipping has been hit by the coronavirus. Now goods are getting stranded