CNN's early reporting on the novel coronavirus: Articles, videos and posts from January and February 2020

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Monday falsely claimed the media had ignored the outbreak of coronavirus in January and February, as he sought to defend his response to the pandemic.

CNN was covering this important story from the start.

The first story that CNN published on the novel coronavirus came on January 6 as the world began to learn about a new disease spreading in Wuhan, China. Below is a sample of CNN's online coverage of the outbreak as it expanded from Wuhan to the rest of the world.

January