A Miami teenager was killed at a meeting to sell Adidas Yeezy sneakers

(CNN) Two men have been arrested allegedly for the murder of high school senior Andrea Camps Lacayo who was killed during a meeting to sell them shoes.

Adrian Cosby and George Walton, both 19 years old, were arrested on Saturday and charged with second degree murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Walton was also charged with attempted second degree murder and Cosby was charged with attempted felony murder.

Lacayo, who attended the TERRA Environmental Research Institute in Miami, died on Tuesday after accompanying her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, to the meeting where he was reportedly selling Walton three pairs of sneakers.

The group met at an abandoned house in Homestead, Florida to arrange the sale of the sneakers. Walton asked Berben if he could try the shoes on, but Berben said he would have to see the money first, according to the police report.

Cosby then approached the driver's side of the vehicle and shot both Berben and Lacayo, who was in the passenger seat. Berben "immediately" drove off to seek medical attention for Camps, police said.

