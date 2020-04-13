10,000 railroad ties set on fire in Colorado in suspected arson

(CNN) Authorities in Pueblo, Colorado, are investigating a suspected case of arson after thousands of railroad ties were found ablaze.

Firefighters and police responded to a fire Saturday night near railroad tracks north of mile marker 108, according to a tweet by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office . About 10,000 ties that were piled up in two separate locations were on fire.

"Train traffic was halted while crews put out the fire," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Based on initial findings, police believe the fire was intentionally set, according to Gayle Perez, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. BNSF Railway is now in charge of the investigation, Perez added.

CNN has reached out to BNSF for further details.