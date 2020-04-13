Chicago man who shoved Marine veteran into the path of an oncoming train is charged with murder

(CNN) A Chicago man is facing a murder charge after he shoved a stranger onto a train, which dragged the man across the platform before killing him.

Ryan Munn, 18, was charged with first degree murder after he "punched and pushed" Mamadou Balde, 29, into a passing train, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The incident, which began as a confrontation between Munn, another man, and Balde, occurred last Tuesday.

Balde, a Marine veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

"The investigation remains ongoing as detectives are continuing to seek additional persons of interest involved in the incident," a spokesperson for Chicago Police told CNN.

