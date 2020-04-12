Tim Tebow delivers message of redemption during livestreamed Easter sermon

(CNN) We may be used to seeing Tim Tebow on the gridiron, or more recently on the baseball diamond, but on Sunday, the former NFL quarterback took to the pulpit to deliver a special Easter sermon.

"Jesus was forsaken on the cross, so you don't have to be. Their perfect relationship from eternity past. That bond was broken, so Jesus, his bond with you never has to broken," Tebow said during his sermon.

The greatest trade of all time. This is why we celebrate Easter...



So honored to join @passioncity for today's message w/ @louiegiglio, @sadierob & some awesome worship. Join us for the next live Easter service @ 1pm EST & replays at 5pm EST & 8pm EST: https://t.co/JisY6QnElw pic.twitter.com/OCn47doIwM — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 12, 2020

"It wasn't just that Jesus experienced physical pain. It wasn't just the sin of the world, which I can't even imagine, but it was a perfect relationship that he was willing to sever because he wants a relationship with you that will never be severed. That's why Easter is so amazing," he added.

In a tweet on Sunday, Tebow used a sports metaphor to describe Easter as "the greatest trade of all time."