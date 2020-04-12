A 12-year-old geography fan stuck at home on his birthday filled a world map with the help of Twitter

(CNN) Celebrating a birthday while quarantining at home due to a global health crisis doesn't sound very exciting. But for 12-year-old Brandon Smith, it didn't turn out too bad.

The budding geographer, known for his love for reading and analyzing maps, usually celebrates his birthday with a father-son adventure, like at the golf range or an amusement park in Houston, Texas.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, that wasn't possible this year. So his dad, Jody Smith, came up with something even more special. He turned to Twitter with a unique request.

"This is my son, Brandon," Smith tweeted on Saturday. "Today is his 12th birthday. I can't give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography. He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map."

Brandon and his map after Twitter users from all over the world responded with their locations.

Smith said he only expected a handful of replies, but the tweet ended up going viral. By Saturday afternoon, "Brandon" had become a trending topic on Twitter.

Read More