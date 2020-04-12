Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena recreated his dad's famous pose

(CNN) No one can flex like Arnold Schwarzenegger -- except maybe his son.

Joseph Baena replicated his father's famous body-building pose in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Perfect time to practice some posing!" Baena, 22, wrote.

Last April, the "Terminator" posted a photo with his son at Baena's college graduation.

"Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I'm so proud of you. I love you!" Schwarzenegger tweeted

