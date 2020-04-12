Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena recreated his dad's famous pose

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 12:00 AM ET, Sun April 12, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

(CNN)No one can flex like Arnold Schwarzenegger -- except maybe his son.

Joseph Baena replicated his father's famous body-building pose in an Instagram post Wednesday.
"Perfect time to practice some posing!" Baena, 22, wrote.
View this post on Instagram

Perfect time to practice some posing!

A post shared by Joseph Baena (@projoe2) on

Last April, the "Terminator" posted a photo with his son at Baena's college graduation.
    "Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I'm so proud of you. I love you!" Schwarzenegger tweeted.
    Read More
    The action movie star also served as California's governor from 2003 to 2011.