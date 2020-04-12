Here's how hospitals are celebrating when a Covid-19 patient is released

(CNN) For over two weeks, a woman in Texas laid in a hospital bed fighting for her life after testing positive for the coronavirus.

She spent 10 days on a ventilator to help her breathe. But she fought the virus and was released from the Austin hospital after 16 days.

Scenes like this are occurring at hospitals across the nation symbolizing hope in such a dark time.

At Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, the song "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles plays over the speaker system every time a Covid-19 patient is discharged, according to a hospital official.