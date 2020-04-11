Laid-off flight attendants in Europe retrain to help hospitals with coronavirus crisis

(CNN) Airlines across the world have grounded planes and temporarily laid-off workers, but companies in Sweden and the United Kingdom are encouraging flight attendants to retrain to help hospitals with the coronavirus crisis.

SAS Scandanavian Airlines is helping cabin crews use their existing medical emergency training to learn how to "best how to take care of patients to relieve the hard-working heroes in healthcare." The airline said one flight crew underwent training at Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm, Sweden. Another crew in Norway is also gearing up to help out.

Heart, ambition and dedication -- from our cabin crew in Norway. 💙We proudly announce our initiative to connect SAS cabin crew in Norway with the emerging needs within the healthcare sector during the corona crisis. pic.twitter.com/IIeA6CWpcH — SAS - Scandinavian Airlines (@SAS) April 6, 2020

In the United Kingdom, some flight attendants for EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic have volunteered to help out at the new National Health Service (NHS) hospitals being set up specifically for coronavirus patients.

Cabin crew members who sign up to help would perform clinical support roles at the NHS "Nightingale" field hospitals that are being built in London, Birmingham and Manchester, EasyJet said in a statement.

Many flight attendants have first aid training and other skills useful in the fight against coronavirus

The airline staff who sign up will be provided training to learn to change beds and help make coronavirus patients comfortable. Many of them have already been trained in first aid, hold other medical qualifications and have undergone security checks, which position them well to provide needed support to the NHS, EasyJet said in a statement.

Read More