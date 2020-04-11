Ben Affleck is hosting an online celebrity poker game for charity

View this post on Instagram

Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces (including @tombrady, @bryancranston, @adamlevine, @sarahkatesilverman , @_cherylhines, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm & Jason Bateman) as we face off in a friendly poker tournament. ♦️♠️♥️ We've already raised over $1 million, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Feeding America. Right now, their work is more critical than ever before so I hope you'll be able to join us and watch along live using @Twitch tomorrow from 11am PT. #FeedingAmerica