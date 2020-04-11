(CNN) Fans of professional football and "M*A*S*H" are sharing a loss.

Timothy Brown, a former NFL star and actor on the comedy/drama "M*A*S*H," died last Saturday, April 4, in Southern California. He was 82.

Brown had played NFL football with the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Colts. And he went on to become an NFL Champion and an Eagles Hall of Famer.

His death was announced by the Philadelphia Eagles this week. "The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former running back Timmy Brown," they tweeted.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former running back Timmy Brown. pic.twitter.com/fYBlvEvMtt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 7, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie praised Brown on his diverse career.

