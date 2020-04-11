NASA is showing you the picture the Hubble Space Telescope took on your birthday

The Hubble Space Telescope captured this 50-light-year-wide view of the central region of the Carina Nebula, where a maelstrom of star birth — and death — is taking place
(CNN)NASA is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th year in orbit, and even though most of the celebrations have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still explore some of its amazing contributions online.

The Hubble was the first major optical telescope to be placed in space and has been showing us incredible photos of the universe 24 hours a day, seven days a week since April 1990.
As part of the celebrations, NASA launched a place for you to see a picture of the cosmos on your birthday. All you have to do is select your birthday month and day and the generator will reveal a photo from its collection.
NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope captures the chaotic activity atop a three-light-year-tall pillar of gas and dust that is being eaten away by the brilliant light from nearby bright stars in a tempestuous stellar nursery called the Carina Nebula
NASA had events scheduled in California and Washington, D.C., but has postponed them for a later date.
    If you have a telescope NASA explains how you can see some of the same objects the Hubble has during this month, from your backyard.
      "On a clear night, find a safe location with a dark sky away from bright lights, point your telescope upward, and gaze upon some of the same nebulas and galaxies Hubble has viewed," NASA's directions say. If you don't have a telescope, binoculars and smaller telescopes may allow you to see a few of the same objects.
      And if that doesn't give you enough to look at, on its social media channels NASA is sharing one photo every day from each of Hubble's years in orbit to countdown to the official anniversary on April 24.
      Galaxy Messier 51 (M51), also designated NGC 5194, is nicknamed the Whirlpool because of its prominent swirling structure. Its two curving arms, a hallmark of so-called grand-design spiral galaxies, are home to young stars, while its yellow core is where older stars reside. Many spiral galaxies possess numerous, loosely shaped arms, which make their spiral structure less pronounced. These arms are star-formation factories, compressing hydrogen gas and creating clusters of new stars. Some astronomers believe that the Whirlpool's arms are so prominent because of the effects of a close encounter with NGC 5195, the smaller, yellowish galaxy at the outermost tip of one of the Whirlpool's arms. At first glance, the compact galaxy appears to be tugging on the arm. Hubble's clear view, however, shows that NGC 5195 is passing behind the Whirlpool. The small galaxy has been gliding past M51 for hundreds of millions of years. Credit: NASA, ESA, S. Beckwith (STScI), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

