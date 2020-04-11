NASA is showing you the picture the Hubble Space Telescope took on your birthday

(CNN) NASA is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th year in orbit, and even though most of the celebrations have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still explore some of its amazing contributions online.

The Hubble was the first major optical telescope to be placed in space and has been showing us incredible photos of the universe 24 hours a day, seven days a week since April 1990.

As part of the celebrations, NASA launched a place for you to see a picture of the cosmos on your birthday. All you have to do is select your birthday month and day and the generator will reveal a photo from its collection.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures the chaotic activity atop a three-light-year-tall pillar of gas and dust that is being eaten away by the brilliant light from nearby bright stars in a tempestuous stellar nursery called the Carina Nebula

NASA had events scheduled in California and Washington, D.C., but has postponed them for a later date.

If you have a telescope NASA explains how you can see some of the same objects the Hubble has during this month, from your backyard.