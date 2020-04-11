New Orleans Saints' Malcolm Jenkins says black community can't 'wait on a government that has never prioritized us' in the coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) Malcolm Jenkins, a 12-year NFL veteran, asked the black community in the United States to take care of themselves first amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

In a 58-second video posted to Twitter on Saturday, the two-time Super Bowl champion also questioned the share of government-funded resources being focused on African Americans during the pandemic

#dearblackpeople We are the most impacted, yet the focus of resources aren't being invested in us. We cannot wait for a government that has NEVER prioritized us. We must look out for ourselves. Take care of you first, share resources, protect the elderly, and stay home! pic.twitter.com/Gcc6kJBC4U — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) April 11, 2020

"This pandemic is real, and the damage that is left in wake of the coronavirus is realized mostly in our communities. Bad policy, institutional neglect, and overexposure place us disproportionately within arm's reach of the dangers of this deadly virus," Jenkins said in his post. "We are the essential worker. We are the most impacted yet the focus of the resources aren't being invested in us. We cannot wait on a government that has never prioritized us. We must look out for ourselves."

"So take care of you first, share your resources, protect the elderly and stay home as much as possible," Jenkins continued. "Please stay safe. Stay healthy and survive. Because whether they know it or not, the world needs us, and we need us."

In cities across the US, black Americans have been disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

