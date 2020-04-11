Gun retailers can operate in their parking lots during the pandemic, ATF says

(CNN) Gun retailers operating during the coronavirus pandemic will now be able to offer curbside service.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced on Friday that federally licensed firearms businesses could carry out transactions through drive-up windows and temporary booths in their parking lots or other parts of their property. Those transactions include verifying customer identity, completing paperwork, accepting payment and delivering firearms and ammunition.

"An FFL may carry out the requested activities through a drive-up or walk-up window or doorway where the customer is on the licensee's property on the exterior of the brick and mortar structure at the address listed on the license," the guidance states.

"An FFL may also carry out the requested activities from a temporary table or booth located in a parking lot or other exterior location on the licensee's property at the address listed on the license, but any such activities must occur in a location where the licensee has the authority to permit ATF's entry for inspection purposes," it continued.

Federal firearms licensees cannot carry out such activities from spaces that are not located on the property of the address listed on their license, unless that takes place at a qualified in-state gun show or event.