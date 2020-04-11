A grandmother sang 'Happy Birthday' to herself in a heartwarming video while quarantined due to the coronavirus

(CNN) Who needs a birthday party when you've got your own company? Definitely not this grandma.

Most people spending their birthdays at home due to coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions aren't too happy about it. But Norma Gregorio, who turned 88 on March 25, sees nothing sad about a solo birthday celebration.

"Since we could not physically bring her a cake for her birthday because of the virus, and at her age we don't want to risk anything by going to visit her, we ordered a cake made out of flowers online," her granddaughter, Jessica Kerrigan, told CNN. "She decided to record herself and she sent us the video."

When she received the cake from her family, Gregorio lit up the candles, sang "Happy Birthday" to herself, and emailed them the video. Kerrigan said she found the video "so cute and sweet" she posted it on TikTok. Within a week, it reached over 9 million views.

The adorable video started with Gregorio saying she was "all alone" and no one could visit her because of the virus, but it wasn't going to stop her from enjoying her special day. After singing her birthday song, Gregorio made a wish before blowing out her candles.

