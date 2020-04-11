From the Pope to Mariah Carey, here are some options for your Easter service livestream

(CNN) With social distancing in full effect across the world, many Christians' Easter Sunday traditions have been shaken up.

But no worries -- an Easter Sunday service is still possible for those searching.

Most local churches are live-streaming their services, so if you typically attend a church in your community, it may be best to check its website or social media to see what's planned.

For everyone else, here are some services you can tune into.

Roman Catholic Church