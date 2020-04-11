The Easter Bunny is an essential worker, says Maine governor

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 1:30 PM ET, Sat April 11, 2020

(CNN)Hop along, Easter Bunny. You are free to make the rounds on Sunday, at least in Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Saturday that the Easter Bunny is an essential worker, writing in a directive, "The Easter Bunny performs the essential services of hiding Easter Eggs and bringing untold joy to thousands of Maine children every year."
"May this bring hope and happiness to Maine children and families during this difficult time," Mills wrote in a tweet announcing the order.
Mills also mentioned the Tooth Fairy in the directive, writing that the "need for the Tooth Fairy's services is likely to increase in the coming days" because of increased chocolate consumption.
    Thus, the governor concluded, "friendly magical creatures" including the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are essential workers and may continue traveling throughout the state.
    The directive still ordered these creatures to adhere to strict social distancing requirements, though.