DoubleTree has finally revealed its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe

(CNN) Stuck in quarantine and can't stop snacking? Unleash the Cookie Monster within you...

DoubleTree by Hilton just unveiled its recipe for those famous, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies they offer guests.

A lot of you have been telling us you miss our famous chocolate chip cookie. So for the first time ever, we're revealing the recipe so you can make it yourself at home. https://t.co/D7nUFlXFjB pic.twitter.com/GlDmdW1lnO

More than 30 million DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies are consumed every year, according to Hilton. The cookie was also the "first food to be baked in orbit during experiments aboard the International Space Station," they said.

This is one treat you won't want to miss out on trying while in quarantine.