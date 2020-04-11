Soccer star Carli Lloyd says she's had the best training of her career during the pandemic

(CNN) The coronavirus pandemic has brought the careers of many athletes to an abrupt halt. But US soccer star Carli Lloyd is taking it all in stride.

Lloyd, who turns 38 in July and plans to play in 2021, spoke Saturday at a virtual panel hosted by Yahoo Sports and the Women's Sports Foundation about young athletes' mental health during the pandemic. She said the downtime has resulted in "the best training that I've ever had in my entire career."

"There's nothing to worry about. There's nothing on my schedule. I literally go train. I'm getting more fit. I'm getting sharper, and I'm just able to kind of spend my whole mind on this task of just training and getting better, and I don't feel rushed," Lloyd said.

The two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion said she's been training at a facility her coach has in New Jersey, as well as in the gym she has in her basement.

"So, I'm trying to soak up every ounce of this time because I don't know if we'll ever get time like this, hopefully, we don't ever again, and just trying to make the most of it," she added.

