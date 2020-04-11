(CNN) NHL center Colby Cave, who played for the Edmonton Oilers and the Boston Bruins, has died. He was 25.

The Edmonton Oilers and Cave's family announced the news on Saturday morning. He passed away days after doctors at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto operated to remove a colloid cyst putting pressure on his brain, according to NHL.com.

He had been in a medically induced coma since suffering a brain bleed overnight Monday, his team said

"It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," his wife, Emily Cave, said in a statement

"I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time."